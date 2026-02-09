Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders And Management Information Circular

Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular

09 February 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) will hold a special meeting of shareholders at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 11 March 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time). At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the previously announced plan of arrangement which provides for the acquisition by Tamboran Resources Corporation (“Tamboran”), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, of all of the equity interests of Falcon's subsidiaries for consideration consisting of 6,537,503 shares of Tamboran common stock and US$23.7 million.

A complete notice of meeting, management information circular and related documents are now available on SEDAR+ at and Falcon's website at and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 26 January 2026. Shareholders are urged to read this information carefully and, if you require assistance, to consult your tax, financial, legal or other professional advisors.

In advance of the meeting, Falcon will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform to address any questions that shareholders may have. Details will be announced in due course.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS: