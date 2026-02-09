FTI Consulting Strengthens Transactional Capabilities With Senior M&A And Due Diligence Hire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mustapha Labassi as a Senior Managing Director in the Transaction Services practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Labassi, who is based in Paris, brings more than 15 years of experience across the M&A life cycle and an extensive track record in financial due diligence on both buy-side and sell-side transactions. He has advised French private equity firms, large European corporations and investors on domestic and cross-border deals across Europe and French-speaking African countries. Mr. Labassi's expertise also spans a range of sectors, with a particular focus on healthcare, technology, media, telecommunications, software and business services.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Labassi will support the growth of the firm's financial due diligence and deal capabilities in France and advise clients on mergers and acquisition (“M&A”) transactions across multiple industries.

“Our clients' success drives everything we do, which is why we are investing in our end-to-end transactional expertise and strengthening our teams in key European markets,” said Rustom Kharegat, Co-Leader of Global Transactions at FTI Consulting.“Mustapha's technical expertise and leadership will be a huge asset to our Transaction Services practice, building our offering and enabling us to deliver even more value to clients in France and globally.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Labassi was an M&A Director at Ergéa, a pan-European healthcare group. Before that he was a partner in Deloitte's M&A transaction services team in Paris.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Labassi said,“With ongoing market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, M&A deals are riskier, more complex and harder to get over the line. That is why expert financial due diligence and analysis are key factors in helping clients make informed decisions. I'm excited to join FTI Consulting, where I look forward to supporting clients throughout the deal process and contributing to the future growth of the firm's transactional team.”

Raphael Miolane, a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in France at FTI Consulting, added,“Mustapha's appointment marks a strategic expansion of our transactional capabilities in France in response to client demand. Private equity and corporate clients rely on meticulous due diligence and sound M&A advisory support to navigate complex deals. With Mustapha on board, we will deliver the insights that they need to make confident decisions and realise opportunities.”

