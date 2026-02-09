Open Banking Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research announced the release of the report titled"Open Banking Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034". The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 51.5 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 342.3 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 27.7%.

The open banking market is segmented based on service type, deployment model, end-use industry, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The Payment Initiation Services (PIS) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the open banking market during the forecast period, supported by early ecosystem maturity, strong API standardization, and high digital banking adoption.

Consumers and businesses are increasingly adopting open banking to access unified financial data, faster payments, and more seamless digital financial experiences. India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market, supported by rapid digital payment adoption and a strong fintech ecosystem.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Service Type



Account Information Services (AIS)

Payment Initiation Services (PIS)

Data Enrichment & Analytics Services Value Added Financial Services APIs

By Deployment Model



Cloud-based

On-premise Hybrid

By End Use Industry



Retail Banking

Corporate & SME Banking

Insurance

Wealth & Asset Management

Lending Institutions Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

