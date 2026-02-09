Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman Files Complaint Against Daughter For Sharing Family's Private Photos With Boyfriend

In Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura, a mother has filed a police complaint after her 23-year-old daughter shared private photos of sleeping family members with her boyfriend and then insisted on marrying him. Family says they were shocked by her actions.

Risha had recently received a mobile phone from her parents for her studies. About a month ago, her mother found her speaking to an unknown young man. When asked to hand over the phone, Risha refused.

Later, her father learned about the situation and asked for the phone. When he checked it, the family discovered that she had taken photos of her sleeping mother and aunt and sent them to her boyfriend, Kiran.

When questioned, Risha continued to insist on marrying Kiran. Her parents counselled her and deleted the private photos from the phone. They have now filed a complaint against both their daughter and her boyfriend.