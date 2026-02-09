Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'I Am A Thakur, Don't Mess With Me': Bank Staffer's Abuse Of Customer Goes Viral In UP (WATCH)


2026-02-09 02:00:29
A viral video from an HDFC Bank branch in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage online for its display of unprofessional conduct and caste-based remarks by a bank employee.

The footage, shared extensively on social media, shows a heated confrontation between a female staffer and a male customer during a dispute at the Panki area HDFC Bank branch.

In the clip, the employee - identified as Aastha Singh - is seen angrily shouting at the customer, hurling abuses, and at one point gesturing aggressively with a laptop, raising concerns about her temperament and conduct in a professional setting.

The most controversial aspect of the exchange was her remark,“I am a Thakur, don't mess with me,” which many viewers condemned for its caste-based undertone rather than addressing the actual disagreement.

"Thakur hoon main, bakchodi mat karna mere se." Astha Singh, an HDFC employee, flaunted her caste on the bank premises and tried to beat a customer without any shame 'Manu Ki Naatin' has only merit of hate. HDFC must kick out this casteist clown now. twitter/MVFND1m1y4

- Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 8, 2026

The video quickly gained traction, prompting criticism from netizens who highlighted the lack of professionalism and questioned customer service standards at the bank. Many users tagged HDFC Bank on social media platforms like X, demanding accountability, an explanation from management, and appropriate disciplinary action against the employee. Critics argue that using caste identity in a workplace confrontation is inappropriate and undermines ethical service norms.

As of now, HDFC Bank has not issued an official statement or response regarding the incident, and the reasons behind the dispute between the customer and employee remain unclear. The episode has sparked broader conversations about customer service, workplace etiquette, and how organizations handle viral controversies involving frontline staff.

