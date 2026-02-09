UP Assembly Session Begins Amid Opposition Protest Over Governor's Speech

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel delivering her address amid sloganeering by the Opposition MLAs.

In her speech, the Governor said that six crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the state. The Governor said, "Six crore people have been alleviated from poverty in the state..." "Over 65 crore people attended the 2025 Maha Kumbh and over 21 crore have attended the Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj," she further said.

Opposition Criticises Government Claims

Before the session, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the Governor should deliver her own speech rather than repeat government claims, warning that the party would oppose it if she did not. He also claimed that the state government had failed on all fronts and noted that although a budget of Rs 9 lakh crore was being presented, less than 40 per cent of the previous budget had been spent.

Speaking to ANI, Mehrotra said, "The Governor will address the House in today's session. We urge the Governor to deliver her own speech and not merely repeat the propaganda and lies of the government. If that happens, we will oppose the speech. This government has failed on all fronts. The state government is going to present a budget of Rs 9 lakh crore, but it has not even spent 40% of the last budget yet."

'Behave Constructively': Deputy CM to Opposition

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged the opposition to raise issues constructively. "If the opposition has any issue, they should definitely raise it and behave constructively. If they behave negatively, they will feel that they are playing the role of the opposition. And if they behave negatively, we will pray to God to give them good sense. The budget will be presented on the 11th," he said.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)