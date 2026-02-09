403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yuina and Ryoga are Crowned the FUJIF™LM instax™ Undisputed India Champions
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, Februa y 9t–, 2026 ⦮bsp; The FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed Br–aking Championship – India Qualifier concluded today in New Delhi, marking the first edition of the Undisputed championship to be held in India. Hosted at Worldmark 1, Aerocity, the event brought ogether breaker from 10 Countries and across India, competing across three categories: Solo Women, Solo Men, and Crew (5vs5).
Set to a charged atmosphere and under the keen observation of an experienced international judging panel from— he breaking community — Storm (Germany), Wing, Skim (South Korea), Paulina (Poland), Renegade (India), an —Spin (United Kingdom) — participants delivered high-intensity battles that reflected both technical rigour and creative expression. Music thr ughout the day was curated by DJ Nobunga (Nether ands) and DJ Mana (India), keeping the floor alive from qualifiers through to the finals.
– nners Overview:
Win er – Solo Women Battle
Participation
Junior B ttle: 29 participants
So o Women: 50 participants
Sol Men: 333 participants
Crew Battle: 42 crews
Participants across categories represented India and the global breaking community.
Solo omen Battle: br>In the Solo Women category, Yuina (Japan) advanced to the final a ter a closely fought s mi-final battle. She faced India (Netherlands) in the final round. Yuina stood out with a strong interpretation, control, and originality. Across multiple rounds, she maintained c mposure and prec sion, ultimately being crowned the¦#8482;FUJI ILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Women Champion.
div>
Solo Men attle:
The So o Men final saw yoga (Japan) go head-to-head with Cyga (Russia) in a tightly contested battle. Both breakers delivered high-energy rounds, pushing each other until the final decision. With consistency and comman of the flo , Ryoga emerged victorious, earning th™ title f FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Men Champion
Crew attle: Undisputed World Final in Tokyo on March 21, 2026, joining champions from global qualifiers on one international stage.
About Undisputed:
Founded in 2014, Undisputed is the world’s premier breaking championship series, with events held in cities such as Tokyo, New York, London, Paris,ãSão Paulo, Los Angeles, and Cape Town. Undisputed is also the creator of the Trivium Judging System, which formed the foundation for Olympic breaking judging at Paris 2024, comparing athletes across physical, creative, and interpretative qualities.
About FUJIFILM India:
FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd. Established in 2007 is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo. FUJIFILM India is present in four business segments – Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging. With a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products, the company is involved in the business of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Electronic Imaging, inst™x™ (Instant Photo System), Optical Devices, GraphicCommunication Solutions, Multifunction Printers, Recording Media and Industrial Product.
Set to a charged atmosphere and under the keen observation of an experienced international judging panel from— he breaking community — Storm (Germany), Wing, Skim (South Korea), Paulina (Poland), Renegade (India), an —Spin (United Kingdom) — participants delivered high-intensity battles that reflected both technical rigour and creative expression. Music thr ughout the day was curated by DJ Nobunga (Nether ands) and DJ Mana (India), keeping the floor alive from qualifiers through to the finals.
– nners Overview:
Win er – Solo Women Battle
Participation
Junior B ttle: 29 participants
So o Women: 50 participants
Sol Men: 333 participants
Crew Battle: 42 crews
Participants across categories represented India and the global breaking community.
Solo omen Battle: br>In the Solo Women category, Yuina (Japan) advanced to the final a ter a closely fought s mi-final battle. She faced India (Netherlands) in the final round. Yuina stood out with a strong interpretation, control, and originality. Across multiple rounds, she maintained c mposure and prec sion, ultimately being crowned the¦#8482;FUJI ILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Women Champion.
div>
Solo Men attle:
The So o Men final saw yoga (Japan) go head-to-head with Cyga (Russia) in a tightly contested battle. Both breakers delivered high-energy rounds, pushing each other until the final decision. With consistency and comman of the flo , Ryoga emerged victorious, earning th™ title f FUJIFILM instax™ Undisputed India Solo Men Champion
Crew attle: Undisputed World Final in Tokyo on March 21, 2026, joining champions from global qualifiers on one international stage.
About Undisputed:
Founded in 2014, Undisputed is the world’s premier breaking championship series, with events held in cities such as Tokyo, New York, London, Paris,ãSão Paulo, Los Angeles, and Cape Town. Undisputed is also the creator of the Trivium Judging System, which formed the foundation for Olympic breaking judging at Paris 2024, comparing athletes across physical, creative, and interpretative qualities.
About FUJIFILM India:
FUJIFILM India Pvt. Ltd. Established in 2007 is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo. FUJIFILM India is present in four business segments – Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging. With a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products, the company is involved in the business of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Electronic Imaging, inst™x™ (Instant Photo System), Optical Devices, GraphicCommunication Solutions, Multifunction Printers, Recording Media and Industrial Product.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment