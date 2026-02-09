Ajman Department Of Tourism, Culture And Media Organises Promotional Tour In The United Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media is organising a promotional tour in the United Kingdom from 8 to 13 February, covering the cities of Leeds, Liverpool, and London, as part of a strategic direction aimed at expanding the Emirate's international presence, strengthening its position on the global tourism map, and establishing high-value partnerships with leading European markets in the tourism and travel sector.

This tour comes within the framework of the Department's ongoing institutional efforts to reinforce the Emirate's position as an integrated tourism and cultural destination, offering advanced competitive advantages that combine cultural depth, tourism diversity, high-quality infrastructure, and integrated services. These efforts are designed to meet the expectations of global markets and keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place in the international tourism industry.

The tour focuses on highlighting the Emirate's tourism and cultural identity, showcasing the diverse range of tourism experiences it offers to meet the interests of various visitor segments, while also spotlighting the qualitative development of tourism facilities, service standards, and the integrated tourism product that reflects the Emirate's forward-looking vision for this vital sector.

The programme includes a series of high-level professional meetings with leading tour operators, travel and tourism companies, and representatives of specialised media outlets in the UK market. These meetings will provide a platform to present available tourism and investment opportunities, explore avenues for cooperation, exchange expertise, and build long-term partnerships that contribute to boosting inbound tourism and opening new channels for sustainable tourism promotion.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, stated:

“Organising this promotional tour in the United Kingdom reflects the Department's commitment to adopting a proactive and systematic approach to international tourism promotion, expanding the base of source markets, and enhancing the Emirate's competitiveness in priority markets, in line with the Department's strategic directions.”

He affirmed that the United Kingdom represents a pivotal strategic market, given its tourism and media influence and its prominent role in the global tourism industry, in addition to the growing demand for destinations that offer authentic and diverse travel experiences combining culture, leisure, and nature. He noted that the tour aims to strengthen awareness of the Emirate's tourism identity and consolidate its image as a destination capable of attracting a wide range of visitor segments.

His Excellency added that the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media continues to implement its international promotional programmes within a comprehensive and integrated vision that supports sustainable economic development objectives, enhances the contribution of the tourism sector to the local economy, raises competitiveness, and reinforces the Emirate's position as a prominent tourism and cultural hub at both regional and international levels.

This tour forms part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by the Department as part of its strategic direction to enhance the Emirate's institutional presence globally, build a strong and enduring destination image, highlight its promising tourism and cultural potential, and reinforce tourism's role as a key driver of comprehensive development.