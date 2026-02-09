403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QCDC and QFBA Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance Career Development in Qatar
(MENAFN- qf) Doha, Qatar – 8 February 2026 – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), and Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a three-year strategic collaboration. This collaboration aims to synchronize training and development initiatives to advance shared national priorities in career development and professional learning. The MoU was signed by Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, and Dr. Khalifa Al-Salahi Al-Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of QFBA.
Under this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will work to expand their open-calendar program offerings in career development. A cornerstone of this work is the joint delivery of a specialized career development certification program licensed by the National Career Development Association (NCDA). QFBA will also consult on and deliver customized programs tailored to QCDC’s needs in Qatar, while both parties will continue to explore additional areas of mutual interest as opportunities arise.
“By bringing together QCDC’s national mission in career guidance with QFBA’s expertise in professional learning, we are widening the pathways through which people in Qatar can build relevant skills and make informed career decisions,” said Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC. “This collaboration strengthens the link between career development and real-world workforce requirements, and we expect it to translate into practical, high-quality programs that support youth, practitioners, and the wider community.”
Dr. Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said that signing the MoU marks a strategic step toward strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing career guidance and professional development practices across the country. He noted that this partnership reflects the Academy’s commitment to building an integrated training ecosystem grounded in quality and innovation, aimed at equipping talent with the skills required to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of work. He added that the collaboration will create broader opportunities to develop impactful initiatives that enhance professional readiness and support the foundations of sustainable human capital development, in alignment with national priorities and QNV 2030.
To support the implementation of this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will coordinate operational delivery plans, align responsibilities, and jointly track the outcomes of each co-developed initiative. This systematic approach will ensure that efforts are streamlined to sustains quality and measurable impact over the long term.
The collaboration reinforces a shared focus on standardizing and professionalizing career development practice through the advancement of clearer pathways, consistent quality, and stronger outcomes across education and workplace settings. It also aligns with QCDC’s broader efforts to establish a national-level career development ecosystem in Qatar. A key milestone in this effort is the recent launch of the region’s first Arabic-led Post-Graduate Diploma in Career Development, which is designed to strengthen the pipeline of specialized practitioners and embed lifelong learning as a driver of Qatar’s human capital priorities.
Under this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will work to expand their open-calendar program offerings in career development. A cornerstone of this work is the joint delivery of a specialized career development certification program licensed by the National Career Development Association (NCDA). QFBA will also consult on and deliver customized programs tailored to QCDC’s needs in Qatar, while both parties will continue to explore additional areas of mutual interest as opportunities arise.
“By bringing together QCDC’s national mission in career guidance with QFBA’s expertise in professional learning, we are widening the pathways through which people in Qatar can build relevant skills and make informed career decisions,” said Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC. “This collaboration strengthens the link between career development and real-world workforce requirements, and we expect it to translate into practical, high-quality programs that support youth, practitioners, and the wider community.”
Dr. Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said that signing the MoU marks a strategic step toward strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing career guidance and professional development practices across the country. He noted that this partnership reflects the Academy’s commitment to building an integrated training ecosystem grounded in quality and innovation, aimed at equipping talent with the skills required to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of work. He added that the collaboration will create broader opportunities to develop impactful initiatives that enhance professional readiness and support the foundations of sustainable human capital development, in alignment with national priorities and QNV 2030.
To support the implementation of this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will coordinate operational delivery plans, align responsibilities, and jointly track the outcomes of each co-developed initiative. This systematic approach will ensure that efforts are streamlined to sustains quality and measurable impact over the long term.
The collaboration reinforces a shared focus on standardizing and professionalizing career development practice through the advancement of clearer pathways, consistent quality, and stronger outcomes across education and workplace settings. It also aligns with QCDC’s broader efforts to establish a national-level career development ecosystem in Qatar. A key milestone in this effort is the recent launch of the region’s first Arabic-led Post-Graduate Diploma in Career Development, which is designed to strengthen the pipeline of specialized practitioners and embed lifelong learning as a driver of Qatar’s human capital priorities.
qf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment