Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta-Starrer Psychological Thriller 'Accused' To Release On February 27

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta's upcoming psychological thriller titled"Accused" directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is all set to premiere on Netflix on 27 February.

Talking about the film, Team Accused, shared,“Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting.”

“With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we're looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It's a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we're proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film's intent to provoke thought rather than judgment.”

Produced by Dharma Productions, Accused follows a celebrated doctor in London whose carefully constructed life begins to fracture after she is accused of sexual misconduct.

As scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, the film explores the strains this places on her closest relationships, and how quickly perception can take hold when certainty is out of reach. By centring on a woman as the accused, Accused asks viewers to sit with discomfort and doubt, unfolding as a story of one woman's word against another.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared,“Accused is a meaningful, emotionally resonant film that explores truth, belief, and the personal consequences of an accusation.”

“Anubhuti Kashyap's sensitivity and restraint add depth to a powerful subject. With standout performances from Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta, the film embodies the kind of layered, character-driven storytelling Netflix stands behind.”

Accused will stream exclusively on Netflix from 27 February.

Konkona made her debut as a child artist in the film Indira in 1983. She had her first leading role as an adult in the Bengali thriller Ek Je Aachhe Kanya. She gained notice with the English-language film Mr. and Mrs. Iyer in 2002, directed by her mother, which won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She forayed into Hindi cinema with the drama Page 3 in 2005.

Meanwhile, Pratibha made her acting debut with the television soap opera Qurbaan Hua. She expanded to films with a leading role in the comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies.