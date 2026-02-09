Shyam Lal College Vs IGIPESS In Men's Hockey Final DU Alumna In Women's

Finals Lineup Set

Hosts Shyam Lal College and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science will face each other in the men's final of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament, according to a release.

In the women's final, the title clash will be between the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science and the Delhi University Alumna.

Men's Semifinals

In the first men's semifinal, defending champions Shyam Lal College defeated the SLC 'B' team 4-1. Manish of the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For Shyam Lal College, Pankaj scored two goals, while Naveen Bidhuri and Harsh Sharma scored one goal each. Deepak scored the lone goal for the SLC 'B' team.

In the second men's semifinal, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science defeated Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 8-7 in a match that went to sudden death. The score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Dhruv of the winning team was named Player of the Match. Dhruv scored six goals and Pulkit scored two goals for the Indira Gandhi Institute. For Khalsa College, Tanuj and Vipin scored two goals each, while Danish, Priyansh, and Manish scored one goal each.

Women's Semifinals

In the first women's semifinal, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science defeated Vivekananda College 5-0. Kalyani scored three goals, while Somvati and Sheetal scored one goal each. Kalyani was awarded Player of the Match.

In the second women's semifinal, defending champions Delhi University Alumna defeated Janki Devi Memorial College 5-0. Manita of the winning team was named Player of the Match. Neelam scored two goals, while Vidhi, Sonika Yadav, and Sonu Sharma scored one goal each.

Dignitaries for the Final

The chief guest for the final match will be former Indian international hockey player and Olympian Ashok Dhyanchand. Jitendra Mahajan, MLA, Rohtas Nagar, and Ritesh Suji, Councillor, Welcome Ward, will be the guests of honour and, along with Prof. Ravi Narayan Kar, Principal of Shyam Lal College (Morning), will encourage the players.

