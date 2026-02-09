Cricket Turns Tragic In Uttar Pradesh As 13-Year-Old Student Dies Suddenly While Playing

A 13-year-old boy died after collapsing while playing cricket in Mainpuri district on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the Bichwa police station area, leaving the local community in shock.

The deceased, Virat Singh Chauhan, was a Class 6 student at Anara Education Academy in Lahra. He lived with his family in Sahara village. According to friends, Virat had gone to a nearby ground to play cricket with neighborhood children. While bowling, he suddenly complained of severe pain in his hand. Despite attempting to continue, the pain intensified, and he collapsed on the ground.

Children present tried to help him but quickly informed his family when he lost consciousness. Virat was rushed to the district hospital, where Dr. Lalit in the emergency ward declared him dead. Doctors confirmed he had already died on the way.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Dharmendra Singh stated the child was brought dead to the hospital. He added that the cause of death could not be determined, as the family did not opt for a post-mortem examination.

Virat was the only son of his parents. His father, Somendra Singh Chauhan, a farmer, was in Delhi for work at the time. Upon hearing the news, he immediately returned home. Virat's mother Suniti and younger sister Aradhya were inconsolable. Neighbors gathered to console the grieving family, and mourning spread across the village.

The sudden death of the young student has left the community devastated, with many struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.