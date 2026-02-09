Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over US Trade Deal, Says 'Make In India' Lost

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over the newly announced US-India interim trade deal, accusing the government of "handing over India's market to America" and abandoning the spirit of 'Make in India'.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said the Centre is avoiding debate on core economic issues and added that this is not the time to discuss Veer Savarkar. His remarks came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that conferring the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar would enhance the prestige of the honour. "The BJP doesn't want to debate fundamental issues. You (the BJP) have given a $500 billion market to America. Their 'Make in India' lion has rusted away. This is not the time to debate Veer Savarkar, because if you do, many pages of history will be turned," Yadav said.

Yadav questions govt's priorities

Questioning the priorities of the government, Yadav added, "Was the budget made for America or for India? You put up millet advertisements at every airport, and yet you are importing it from abroad. Can't we even feed our own animals?"

Concerns over animal feed imports

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also raised concerns over imports of animal feed, saying it undermines local research institutions and rural livelihoods. "There is a Grassland and Fodder Research Institute in Jhansi whose job is to determine which fodder should be prepared for animals to increase milk production, improve its quality, and increase the fat content. You are importing animal feed, thereby ruining this effort," the SP chief added.

Akhilesh Yadav further alleged that the impact of such policies would affect backward classes and Dalits engaged in dairy farming. "No member of the BJP produces milk; it's all done by the backward classes and Dalits. BJP members are big landlords, which is why they first gave the market to China and now they have given it to America," he added.

US-India Interim Trade Deal Details

His remarks come after the United States and India recently announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US has said it will later remove reciprocal tariffs on select items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. India also intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years. (ANI)

