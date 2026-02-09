Veer Savarkar's Grandson Wants 'Swatantraveer' Title Officially Recognised

'Swatantraveer' Title Recognition Demanded

Grandson of Veer Savarkar, Rajendra Savarkar has called for the Central government to recognise the title of 'Swatantraveer' for his grandfather, saying that it would be akin to the title of 'Mahatma' given to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. "If the government wants to honour Savarkar ji, it would be more appropriate to officially recognise the title of 'swatantraveer'. Just as the title of 'Mahatma' given to Mahatma Gandhi was officially recognised during the British era through a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Central Provinces," Rajendra Savarkar told ANI on Sunday from Nashik, the birthplace of his grandfather.

Family's Stance on Bharat Ratna

While Savarkar's grandson agreed with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that giving Bharat Ratna to the ideologue will raise the award's prestige itself, he said that his family has never demanded the award nor will they ever. "Our family has never demanded the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar ji, nor will we ever do so in the future. But we do believe that the title of 'swatantraveer' bestowed upon him by the public is the highest honour," he told ANI.

"I completely agree with Mohan Bhagwat, if Veer Savarkar is given a Bharat Ratna then this will enhance its (award's) prestige. Savarkar does not need any award to enhance his dignity. Savarkar's contribution to the nation is invaluable, and honouring him is a matter connected to the sentiments of the country," he added.

RSS Chief's Remarks

RSS Chief Bhagwat had on Sunday addressed questions over the delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna to Savakar while addressing the two-day lecture series on '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai.

He had said, "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts."

