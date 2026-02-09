PM Modi's Fit India Call: 'Sundays On Cycle' Gets Huge Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for a Fit India received an enthusiastic nationwide response as a special edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' was celebrated across the country--from Leh to Lakshadweep--with a flagship event hosted at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex in Guwahati, Assam.

Flagship Event in Guwahati

In Guwahati, Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa flagged off yesterday the cycling rally featuring around 400 participants, who covered a six-kilometre route along NH-27 and around the Sarusajai Stadium, now known as the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. She noted that fitness initiatives championed by Prime Minister and promoted by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya are vital to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of youth in the state, according to a release. "Such (fitness) events championed by PM Modi and whole-heartedly promoted by Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya are just appropriate to meet our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It's good to see the youth of Assam coming forward on a Sunday morning and taking part in a cycling event. These are encouraging signs," said Garlosa.

The Guwahati event witnessed the presence of eminent sportspersons including 2012 London Olympians Jayanta Talukdar (archery) and Bharat Chetri (hockey), former world champion boxer Sarita Devi, Indian women's football captain Ashalata Devi, and Dronacharya boxing coach Sandhya Gurung, along with Fit India brand ambassadors Bibhu Moni Singha, Nisha Kumari, Divya Ahuja, and Shyamantak Ganguly. The celebrations also featured yoga sessions, dance fitness activities, and a Kudo martial arts demonstration by athletes from Assam's Sivasagar district, with participation from personnel of the ITBP, BSF, and CRPF.

Sportspersons Laud Initiative

Chetri, who captained the Indian hockey team at the 2012 London Olympics, welcomed 'Sundays on Cycle', the 60th edition of which was celebrated across the country yesterday. "Which platform in the world promotes fitness this way? The government cannot go to everyone's home and bring them out to work on their physical fitness. This is a marvellous nation-wide platform to raise awareness for all age-groups. Now it is up to us to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The government is certainly doing its bit," said Chetri, who runs a hockey academy in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Ashalata, who had played a rare 100 internationals for the national women's football team, said: "It was nice to see so many youngsters taking time out to come and cycle on a Sunday. At least the parents are realising that there is a life beyond tuition for becoming doctors or engineers," said Ashalata. Sportspersons present on the occasion highlighted the importance of regular physical activity and described 'Sundays on Cycle' as a powerful nationwide platform promoting healthy lifestyles, community participation, and youth engagement.

Nationwide Celebrations

Across the country, the 60th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' witnessed vibrant participation in multiple locations. In New Delhi, distinguished personalities including Arjuna Awardee Alok Kumar, noted cue sports player; Khushmeer Singh Sabharwal, multiple-time Best Defender awardee, fitness expert Lucinda Parti and Charmie Parekh, Additional Collector of Daman and Diu, joined the celebrations. Speakers emphasised the growing need for youth to prioritise physical fitness and highlighted cycling as one of the simplest and most effective means to achieve both physical and mental wellbeing.

The nationwide observance saw active participation from elite athletes, youth, and officials of special partners PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), reinforcing the expanding reach of the Fit India Movement as a true people's initiative. Teams from partner organisations of Sundays on Cycle--including Yogasana Bharat, the Cycling Federation of India, My Bharat, and Rope Skipping teams led by Dr. Shikha Gupta--also participated in events across the country, further strengthening collective commitment towards building a healthier, fitter, and more active India. (ANI)

