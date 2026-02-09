Inside Sonam Kapoor's Intimate Godbharai Ceremony With Kapoor Family (PHOTOS)

Sonam Kapoor once again turned maternity style into a statement as she celebrated her traditional baby shower surrounded by close friends and family. The intimate ceremony blended elegance, warmth, and fashion inspiration

Sonam Kapoor is preparing to embrace motherhood once again and has been celebrating this phase with grace and style. The actress recently hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony surrounded by loved ones who gathered to shower blessings and good wishes.

The baby shower was designed as a cozy and close-knit affair. With a limited guest list and thoughtfully curated décor, the ceremony focused on positivity, warmth, and personal moments rather than grandeur.

For the traditional puja ceremony, Sonam chose a vibrant lime green lehenga adorned with delicate floral motifs across the outfit. The ensemble beautifully highlighted her baby bump while maintaining an elegant and festive charm.

The actress paired her outfit with a bold golden necklace and heavy jhumkas that added a regal touch. She completed her appearance with a cocktail ring, a chain ring, and multiple gold bangles that perfectly complemented her traditional attire.

Keeping her overall look sophisticated, Sonam opted for soft and minimal makeup. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, allowing her jewellery and outfit to remain the focal point of her maternity fashion statement.

Sonam was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja throughout the ceremony. The couple performed traditional rituals together, reflecting their strong bond and excitement as they prepare to welcome their second child.

The event saw the presence of several members of the Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Their presence made the gathering emotionally special and filled with family warmth.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the ceremony and shared heartfelt wishes for Sonam, calling the occasion her godbharai. Designer Sandeep Khosla also joined the celebration and shared joyful moments from the event on social media.

Emotional Note From Friend Miheeka Daggubati

Sonam's close friend Miheeka Daggubati shared glimpses from the ceremony along with a heartfelt message. She expressed joy at witnessing Sonam's journey from childhood memories to building her own loving family and stepping into another beautiful chapter of life.

For the Record

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022, and are now excitedly preparing to grow their family once again.