'It's Time For The Truth': Epstein Survivors Release Powerful Ad On Super Bowl (WATCH)

Jeffrey Epstein's victims turned one of America's biggest television moments into a powerful demand for justice, using the massive audience of Super Bowl Sunday to once again call for the release of millions of sealed government documents linked to the late sex offender.

In a brief but emotionally charged advertisement aired just before the NFL championship, eight women urged full transparency from the Trump administration. Holding childhood photographs from the time they say they were abused by Epstein, the survivors said,“After years of being kept apart we're standing together. Because we all deserve the truth.”

The announcement, released in partnership with human trafficking advocacy group World Without Exploitation, opens,“On November 19, 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law. 3 Million Files Still Have Not Been Released.”

The ad aired moments before President Donald Trump - whose second term has been shadowed by scrutiny of his past friendship with Epstein - and millions of Americans tuned in to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. Earlier this week, Trump said it was time to“move on” from the disgraced financier.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released roughly three million pages from its Epstein investigation under the Transparency Act, including about 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. But nearly half of the estimated six million files remain undisclosed, fuelling renewed fears among survivors that Epstein's alleged accomplices may never face accountability and prompting fresh allegations of a cover-up.

The victims have now intensified calls for the remaining files to be made public. The video ends with a direct appeal to Americans to“stand with us” and to“tell Attorney General Pam Bondi it's time for the truth”.

The Epstein survivors are releasing this ad on this Super Bowl Sunday to send the message that they will not"move on" from the largest sex trafficking scandal in the world.

The Justice Department has defended its decision to withhold certain records, citing concerns that they could reveal victims' identities, contain child sexual abuse material, or interfere with ongoing federal investigations. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said,“We didn't protect or not protect anybody,” adding that the department had“completed” its release of the files.

According to The Telegraph, more than 38,000 references to Trump, his wife, and his Mar-a-Lago resort appear across 5,300 of the newly released documents.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, in a death officially ruled a suicide. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for helping recruit underage girls.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are set to gain limited access to the unredacted files. A letter obtained by NBC News said members of Congress will be allowed to view the documents on secure Justice Department computers starting Monday.