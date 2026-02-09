T20 World Cup: God's Plan? Mohammed Siraj's Sudden World Cup Entry Explained

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj's entry into the T20 World Cup was a miracle, to say the least. He was planning a holiday when he got a call the day before a match, telling him to pack his bags for the T20 World Cup.

Hyderabadi pacer Mohammed Siraj was shocked by the sudden turn of events. He initially thought the call from captain Suryakumar Yadav was a joke and never expected to play in the T20 World Cup.

Siraj said no one can change destiny. He hadn't played a T20 since 2024 and was sure he wasn't in the World Cup squad, so he had accepted he wouldn't be playing.

But a day before the match, Surya bhai called and told him to pack his bags. Siraj thought it was a joke, but was told to get ready. 'Here I am, playing... It's all God's plan,' he said.

With no spot in the T20 World Cup, Siraj planned a holiday to Germany and Spain. But when Harshit Rana got injured, Siraj got his unexpected chance to play. But there's more to the story.

Usually, a late replacement doesn't play. But with Bumrah unwell, Siraj got his chance. He seized it, taking 3/29 against the USA, proving it was all part of a divine plan.