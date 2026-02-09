INDIA Bloc To Participate In Union Budget Discussion In Parliament

INDIA bloc parties will participate in the discussion on the Union Budget to be held in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The decision was taken during a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Opposition to Press on Budget, US Trade Deal

The Opposition alliance is expected to raise key Budget-related issues during discussions in both Houses of Parliament. The Budget Session has seen disruptions in recent days, with Opposition parties pressing for debates on various matters.

Meanwhile, before arriving in Parliament, responding to questions about whether parliamentary proceedings would proceed, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Who says the House will not function today?"

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to begin discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 at 11 AM on Monday. While the Houses are scheduled for general discussion on the Budget, the Opposition MPs are likely to demand a discussion on the framework of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between Indian and the United States. Earlier today, DMK MP TR Baalu moved an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the framework of the trade deal. Submitting the notice, the DMK MP raised concerns about zero tariffs on certain agricultural products imported into India from the US.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey will lay on the table a copy of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Operational Performance of NLC India Limited - Union Government - Ministry of Coal.

Tense Session Marked by Protests, Suspensions

On Friday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted by strong protests from Opposition MPs upon the commencement of the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27, leading to an adjournment until 11 AM on Monday (February 9). Opposition MPs also protested the India-US trade agreement at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, holding a banner calling it a "trap deal."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined as the MPs raised slogans, "Jo uchit samjho vahi karo"(Do whatever you think is right) and "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be accepted), criticising the Central government. The slogan came after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, and said, "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo."

Earlier, eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following an uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose, along with CPI (M) MP S Venkatesan. (ANI)

