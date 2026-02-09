US Should Embrace, Not Resist, Rise Of Middle Powers

MENAFN - Asia Times) The post-Cold War fantasy of a unipolar world order under American hegemony is definitively over.

What's emerging in its place isn't the neat bipolar rivalry between Washington and Beijing that many strategists anticipated, but rather a more chaotic multipolar system where middle powers are discovering they have more room to maneuver than at any time since the 1970s.

From Ankara to New Delhi, from Riyadh to Jakarta, governments that were once relegated to choosing sides in great power contests are now playing the field with remarkable dexterity.

This isn't idealism-it's cold calculation. These states recognize that American decline doesn't automatically translate into Chinese dominance, and that the space between these poles offers opportunities for those shrewd enough to exploit them.