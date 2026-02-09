Rs 48.88 Cr Collected As Job Application Fees In Two Years: J & K Govt
In a written reply to a question by MLA Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Para in the Legislative Assembly, the government said Rs 14.48 crore was collected during 2023–24, including Rs 7.39 crore by JKPSC and Rs 7.09 crore by JKSSB.
During 2024–25, the JKPSC collected over Rs 10 crore, while the JKSSB generated more than Rs 23 crore as application fees from unemployed youth, it said.
The total amount collected during the two-year period stands at Rs 48.88 crore, the government informed the House.
The reply further said that around 10,400 posts were advertised by the JKSSB over the last two years, while the JKPSC advertised approximately 1,750 posts during the same period.
