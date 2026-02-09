Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 9

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 9, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 8. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,270,158 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,502,279 rials. Meanwhile, on February 8, the euro was priced at 1,477,965 rials.

Currency Rial on February 9 Rial on February 8 1 US dollar USD 1,270,158 1,250,436 1 British pound GBP 1,727,712 1,702,177 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,638,773 1,611,729 1 Swedish króna SEK 140,959 138,562 1 Norwegian krone NOK 131,260 129,064 1 Danish krone DKK 201,042 197,720 1 Indian rupee INR 14,025 13,809 1 UAE Dirham AED 345,857 340,486 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,136,334 4,074,306 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 454,431 447,185 100 Japanese yen JPY 805,973 795,449 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 162,588 160,029 1 Omani rial OMR 3,302,891 3,255,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 929,120 914,357 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 764,101 752,189 1 South African rand ZAR 79,226 78,016 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,124 28,686 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,495 16,232 1 Qatari rial QAR 338,709 343,526 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 95,855 94,721 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,485 11,301 1 Australian dollar AUD 891,703 877,037 1 Saudi rial SAR 338,709 333,450 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,378,080 3,325,627 1 Singapore dollar SGD 998,205 982,828 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,039,329 1,022,683 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,079 40,419 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 605 596 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 876,151 862,632 1 Libyan dinar LYD 201,071 197,929 1 Chinese yuan CNY 183,075 180,262 100 Thai baht THB 4,025,999 3,954,703 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 321,729 316,838 1,000 South Korean won KRW 867,012 853,872 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,791,478 1,763,661 1 euro EUR 1,502,279 1,477,965 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 256,768 252,836 1 Georgian lari GEL 4,72,447 464,880 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,390 74,228 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,513 19,268 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 4,42,708 435,913 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 747,152 735,548 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,171,132 2,136,340 1 Tajik somoni TJS 135,551 133,446 1 Turkmen manat TMT 366,774 357,451 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,334 3,289

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,596,354 rials and $1 costs 1,349,697.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.56-1.59 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.