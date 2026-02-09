Dubai Customs Forges Stronger Partnership With Senior New Zealand Officials

UAE, Dubai 08 February 2026: Dubai Customs welcomed an official delegation from New Zealand led by Christine Stevenson, Chief Executive Comptroller; Chair of the Border Executive Board, in a visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and supporting Dubai's long-term strategic vision.

The delegation was received by His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs. The meeting underscored both sides' shared commitment to expanding international partnerships that reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.

Talks focused on opportunities for closer collaboration in customs operations, including future partnerships to modernize institutional systems, streamline procedures, and adopt international best practices in border and customs management. These efforts align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to enhance national competitiveness, accelerate the growth of foreign trade, and attract high-quality investments.

The two sides also explored ways to exchange expertise and knowledge while strengthening institutional links. Several joint initiatives were reviewed to improve coordination and communication between relevant authorities in both countries and to help build a flexible, secure trade ecosystem capable of meeting future demands.

The visit highlights Dubai Customs' ongoing commitment to advancing the UAE's global leadership by expanding its international network of partnerships and strengthening cooperation with peer entities worldwide-facilitating smoother trade flows, safeguarding borders, and promoting an advanced Emirati model for customs and logistics excellence on the global stage.

Posted on: Monday, February 9, 2026

