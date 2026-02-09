403
S. Korea Posts 8 Percent Surge in January Jobless Claims
(MENAFN) Unemployment benefit applications in South Korea jumped sharply last month, reversing a three-month decline as service sector demand drove a sudden spike in claims, official figures revealed Monday.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor reported that 201,000 workers filed new claims for job-seeking assistance in January—an 8.0 percent year-over-year surge following consecutive monthly drops through the final quarter of 2024.
Business services and health and welfare sectors led the increase, with wholesale, retail, and public administration also posting higher claim volumes. Construction and information technology industries bucked the trend, recording fewer applications.
Data showed 621,000 individuals received unemployment benefits during the month, marking a 3.6 percent annual increase. Despite the rising beneficiary count, total disbursements edged marginally lower—declining 0.1 percent to 974.2 billion won ($664.3 million).
The reversal signals potential labor market turbulence in Asia's fourth-largest economy, with service-driven sectors absorbing displaced workers while traditional industries like construction continue shedding positions.
