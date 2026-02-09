Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Audit Advisory For Tuesday, February 10, 2026


2026-02-09 12:31:27
Contact: Marc Kovac
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans' tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Brown Brown County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Russellville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Butler Middletown Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Dr. Marino and Associates, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware Area Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Hocking Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Southern State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Huron Greenwich Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Jackson Jackson County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Centerburg Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lucas Monclova Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Buckeye Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark County District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Village of Marshallville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Bairdstown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Northwest Community Correctional Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

