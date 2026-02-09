Audit Advisory For Tuesday, February 10, 2026
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Brown
| Brown County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
| Village of Russellville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
| FFR
|Butler
| Middletown Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
| Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Crawford
| Colonel Crawford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
| Dr. Marino and Associates, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
| MED
| Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
| IPA
| Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Defiance
| Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Delaware
| Delaware Area Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
| Hocking Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Franklin
| The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Geauga
| Geauga County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
| Southern State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Holmes
| Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
| MED
|Huron
| Greenwich Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
FFR
|Jackson
| Jackson County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
| Centerburg Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Licking
| Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
| Monclova Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Madison
| Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Medina
| Medina City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Morgan
| Morgan County Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Portage
| Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
| Buckeye Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Stark
| Stark County District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
| Vinton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
| Village of Marshallville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|Wood
| Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
| Village of Bairdstown
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
| Northwest Community Correctional Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
| IPA
| Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
| IPA
|
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment