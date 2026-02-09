403
Remember When Bollywood Said ‘I Love You’ With Two Flowers? Instamart Turns That Nostalgia Into a Reactions-Based Film, “Phools in Love”
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 09th February 2026: What happens when you place two oversized flowers on a public bench and let people interpret the moment for themselves? This Valentine’s Day, Instamart set out to find the answer with Phools in Love, a public installation in Bandra, Mumbai. Instamart invited unsuspecting couples, families, and passersby to sit, react, and imagine. What unfolded were honest, unfiltered expressions of love, tender, awkward, playful, and deeply personal. The film has gone viral, clocking nearly 4 million views within 12 hours of going live, driven by strong organic traction across social platforms.
Romance in India has rarely been about grand declarations. It has long lived in suggestion, in glances, lyrics, and classic Bollywood shots. In a culture shaped by cinema, people continue to seek those small, filmy moments with their loved ones, moments that feel cinematic without being staged. Drawing inspiration from this, the installation featured a simple public bench flanked by two oversized sunflowers. As people paused to sit, the moment quietly transformed. A couple in their 60s shared a surprised smile. A young pair giggled. Morning walkers laughed out loud. Children squealed as parents instinctively reached for their phones. A same-sex couple smiled, held hands, and leaned into the moment. To an outside observer, it was just two flowers. Everything else was imagined. Phools in Love continues Instamart’s tradition of using humour, pop culture, and cultural insight to cut through seasonal clutter. The reaction forms the heart of a digital-first film, now rolling out across social and video platforms.
Throughout the installation, Instamart is the quiet enabler. Participants were surprised with Valentine’s Day gifts such as flowers, chocolates, teddies, and thoughtful little tokens, delivered almost as instantly as the emotion itself. Through Phools in Love, Instamart positions itself as the brand that shows up in those small, fleeting moments, ensuring the right gesture reaches at the right time, especially when love strikes last minute.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Brand – Swiggy, said, “Romance in India has never been about spelling everything out. It’s always lived in suggestion, in old Bollywood frames where two flowers could say more than words ever could. With Phools in Love, we wanted to recreate that feeling in the real world today and capture how people interpret love in their own way. Turns out, not much has changed in the way we express love. And Instamart’s role is simple - to make sure the right gesture arrives when it matters most.”
Adding to V-Day fervour, Instamart went viral for its limited-edition bouquets made of chocolate, condoms, protein bars, snacks, and flower-shaped hair clutches, catering to the growing demand for fun, personalised, and unconventional gifts.
About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 128+ cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and stationery, technology and electronics, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians.
