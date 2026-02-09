403
Khaled Youssef Celebrates the Birthday of His Wife, Shalimar Sharbatly, in an Artistic and Cultural Evening Attended by Distinguished Guests
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Renowned filmmaker Khaled Youssef hosted a special celebration in honor of the birthday of his wife, internationally acclaimed artist Shalimar Sharbatly, in an elegant snd warm atmosphere. The event was attended by their daughter Titi, a distinguished gathering of figures from the worlds of arts and culture, as well as close friends and admirers of the artist.
The celebration welcomed prominent poet Gamal Bakhit, and poet Abdullah Hassan, who delivered a special poem dedicated to Shalimar Sharbatly, expressing his admiration for her artistic and humanitarian journey. Also in attendance were writer Karim El-Shazly, Dr. Mazhar Shaheen, media personality Soheir Gouda, Dr. Amir Fawzy, Member of Parliament Alaa Essam and his wife, and media figure Samah El-Saeed.
Adding a distinctive spiritual touch to the evening, chanter Mahmoud El-Tohamy captivated the audience with his renowned song “Qamar,” drawing notable engagement from attendees. Singer Ghada Ragab also shined during the celebration, performing a selection of her well-known songs for the audience.
The event evolved into a vibrant artistic and cultural gathering that blended music, poetry, and visual art, reflecting the deep personal and creative bond between Khaled Youssef and Shalimar Sharbatly. It also highlighted the esteemed artistic stature Shalimar enjoys within both Arab and international creative circles.
Guests expressed their delight at taking part in the celebration, voicing their appreciation for Shalimar Sharbatly’s global artistic career and her prominent role in enriching the Arab visual arts movement, alongside her influential cultural and humanitarian presence.
