Finland Allocates €3M To Support UN Women In Ukraine Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yl, citing the ministry's statement, according to Ukrinform.

In a press release, the ministry noted that the move demonstrates Finland's commitment to supporting the rights of women and girls and contributes to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

"Supporting UN Women in Ukraine is an investment in the country's resilience and its gender equality efforts. Through this funding, we aim to promote the rights and agency of women and girls living in crisis-affected areas," Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio said.

The program works to advance gender equality through cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities and civil society.

According to the ministry, Finland's goal in supporting the effort is to ensure equal access to services and decision-making, "and to help build a sustainable future".

The Finnish Foreign Ministry also seeks to encourage women's participation in the private sector, promote innovation and digitalization, and ensure that Ukrainian women have "the opportunity to shape reconstruction solutions" in their country.

announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly €43

As previously reported, UN Women is a United Nations entity focused on achieving gender equality and empowering women. It was established to accelerate global progress in meeting the needs and protecting the rights of women and girls.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine