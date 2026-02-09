Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shrine Board Plans Major Overhaul To Position Vaishno Devi As Leading Spiritual Hub

2026-02-09 12:03:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, at its meeting held on Sunday, approved a series of high-impact decisions aimed at comprehensively transforming the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and its surrounding areas into India's foremost and most vibrant spiritual destination with global recognition.

The meeting was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.


The Shrine Board has approved three key initiatives: an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti's spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modeled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

In another important initiative, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to fill vacant positions, with recruitment process set to begin shortly.

The SMVDSB has also greenlit the establishment of coaching centers offering free NEET preparation to youth from surrounding areas.

Kashmir Observer

