St. Albans Barracks // Violations Of An Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2000917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 17:50 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: David Desilets

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that David Desilets (59) had violated a relief-from-abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Desilets had violated his Relief from Abuse. Desilets was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 02/09/2026 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bodey Towle

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

