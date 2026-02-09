Bomb Scare At 10 Delhi Schools: Emails Threatening Explosion Received Between 8:30 And 9:00 Am
As many as three South Delhi schools have received bomb threats till now. These threats triggered panic and massive security concerns as schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.
"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," PTI quoted a DFS official as saying.
Extensive searches for suspicious items are underway.
More details awaited.....
