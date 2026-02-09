Dilip Ghosh: WB Govt Failing To Protect Hindus, Atrocities On Women

BJP Leader Accuses WB Govt of Failing to Protect Hindus

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday accused the West Bengal government of failing to protect Hindus in the state, alleging rising atrocities against women and attacks on opposition workers. Speaking to the reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said, "The kind of incidents happening in Bengal today, the atrocities against women, the attacks on workers of opposition parties, and when we hold our programs, the police take down our flags. The police and goons are working together to do this. The Hindu community is being pushed into this situation."

Ghosh claimed that police and local goons are working together to target Hindus, forcing many to migrate from Murshidabad to Malda. He urged the Hindu community to unite and elect leaders who can safeguard their interests. "Now, Hindus are migrating from Murshidabad to Malda in Bengal. Therefore, to protect Hindus, Hindus themselves will have to come forward and choose a leader who will protect them," he said.

Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Elections

Politics in West Bengal has heated up as the state is set to hold Assembly Elections later this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid this, the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has not initiated any alliance discussions with the Congress or any ally, despite being part of the Opposition's INDIA Bloc.

Union Minister's 'Do-or-Die' Battle Cry

A day earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Hindus across the country and the world must unite, asserting that there are very few nations for Hindus globally. Speaking to ANI, he said the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections would be a "do-or-die" battle.

"Hindus in the country should also unite, and Hindus around the world should too. There aren't many countries for Hindus. The election in Bengal this time will be a do-or-die battle. In every home in Bengal, a Gopal Patha will have to emerge. Otherwise, they (TMC) will have us slaughtered," Singh said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)