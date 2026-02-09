Pakistan's T20 WC Boycott: ICC Holds Meeting With PCB In Lahore

The International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match with India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, according to Dawn.

No joint declaration was issued after the four-hour meeting. According to Dawn's sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both sides were likely to make an announcement only after obtaining approval from the Pakistan Government. The report further adds that the ICC had "nothing to offer to Bangladesh as compensation but to ensure it would get a full share from the ICC earnings." Additionally, the report stated that ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja advised the PCB to "move its case before the ICC arbitration committee or bring it up during the ICC board meeting, and end the boycott of the India-Pakistan match forthwith, as it was not good for cricket."

Pakistan's Boycott in Solidarity with Bangladesh

The development comes after the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place because of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman being removed from the squad after instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

ICC Questions 'Force Majeure' Claim

Meanwhile, the ICC is understood to have asked the PCB to demonstrate what it had done to mitigate the 'Force Majeure' event, as it is needed by the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). Notably, the ICC received an email from the PCB citing government orders as the reason for its controversial boycott, which came less than 10 days before the start of the tournament, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Also, ICC is believed to have conditions in detail under which 'Force Majeure' can be invoked legitimately, and the evidentiary threshold needed for non-participation in the tournament, sporting, commercial, and governance implications of such a step. ICC informed PCB of the potential material damage the former could incur if the match does not go ahead. The global governing body does not want any confrontation, but under their constitution, they are allowed to go ahead with suspension/termination of a membership if there is a massive breach of obligations supposed to be fulfilled.

PCB Cites Precedent in BCCI Dispute

PCB also believes that if the matter becomes contentious, they have a strong case because there is a reference to an old PCB-BCCI dispute that reached the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) regarding a bilateral series. It was about BCCI allegedly failing to honour a 2014 MoU between the two boards to play six bilateral series between 2013 and 2015. PCB lost their claim for damages but believes the Indian government's refusal to grant BCCI permission to proceed with the series sets a precedent for them, according to ESPNCricinfo. (ANI)

