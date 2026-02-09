Man Charred To Death In Delhi Bus Fire 4 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Man Charred to Death in Delhi Bus Fire

One man was found charred after a bus caught fire in New Delhi's Vikas Puri, Delhi Fire Services said. According to Delhi Fire Services, the department received a fire call was received that a bus had caught fire at 1:50 AM on Monday, and a charred body of a man was found in the bus in Vikas Puri. The deceased, Sunil Sharma, was a bus helper. Further details on the incident are awaited.

4 Injured in Mongolpuri Gas Cylinder Blast

In a separate incident, at least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast in a house in Delhi's Mongolpuri area, the fire department said on Sunday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the house blast around 01:00 pm. Soon after the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Three to four people sustained burn injuries due to the blast. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," the fire department said. Police responded quickly with fire tenders to extinguish the blast-related fire. (ANI)

