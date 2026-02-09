BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Asks FM To Exempt Kerala From MSP Bonus Cut

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting that Kerala be excluded from the Centre's advisory on discontinuing Minimum Support Price (MSP) bonus for paddy and wheat.

In his letter, Chandrasekhar referred to a communication issued by the Department of Expenditure on Monday, which asked States, including Kerala, to review and consider discontinuing the announcement of MSP bonus for paddy and wheat in view of surplus stocks, fiscal burden and sustainability concerns.

Kerala's Unique Agricultural Scenario

Chandrasekhar said that including Kerala with surplus-producing states may not accurately reflect the State's actual situation. He argued that Kerala has experienced a steady, long-term decline in paddy acreage and production and is not a surplus-producing State contributing to excess central stocks.

Plight of Paddy Farmers

The BJP leader said paddy farmers in Kerala have been neglected for years, particularly in areas such as production costs, procurement mechanisms and marketing support. He added that the State government has failed to provide timely and adequate financial support to farmers, forcing many to depend on private moneylenders, leading to increased indebtedness and financial stress.

He also pointed out that Kerala has not announced any additional bonus over and above MSP for paddy or wheat in the manner followed by certain surplus-producing States. According to him, paddy procurement in Kerala operates under a distinct framework shaped by unique agro-climatic conditions, small landholdings and the objective of sustaining cultivation mainly for food security rather than surplus generation.

Centre's Advisory 'Inapplicable' to Kerala

Chandrasekhar said issues such as surplus production, excess central stocks and groundwater depletion mentioned in the Centre's communication are technically and substantially inapplicable to Kerala's agricultural conditions.

He requested that Kerala be excluded from the reference to discontinuation of MSP bonus and that its case be considered separately, keeping in view its specific agricultural, ecological and food security concerns. (ANI)

