Nathatop Buzzes With Tourists Amid Fresh Snowfall In Jammu & Kashmir

Tourists are flocking to Nathatop, the popular hill resort located 10 kilometres ahead of Patnitop in Jammu, as the region received fresh snowfall. Many visitors reached Nathatop after visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra via Patnitop. At Nathatop, tourists were seen enjoying a range of winter activities, including dancing, playing in the snow, and ice-related adventures. Visitors also enjoyed local delicacies such as sweet corn, warmed themselves by fires, and took photographs of the snow-covered landscape.

J & K Tourism an Economic Pillar

Meanwhile, tourism continues to be a major pillar of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, with the Union Territory recording 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025, despite security-related incidents and natural calamities. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, earlier, said the sustained inflow reflects improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and focused policy interventions aimed at strengthening the sector.

Addressing members of the Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the budget session, Sinha said tourism has been accorded industry status to attract investment and generate employment, marking a significant step toward formalising and expanding the sector. He added that the administration is working to promote year-round tourism by developing new attractions and diversifying offerings across regions.

New Attractions for Year-Round Tourism

One such initiative is the opening of Bagh-e-Gul-e Dawood, Kashmir's first Chrysanthemum Garden, inaugurated for tourists in October 2025. With more than 50 varieties of flowers, the garden is expected to draw visitors during the autumn season, complementing the Tulip Garden that attracts tourists each spring.

Reviving Traditional Experiences

Beyond new infrastructure and destinations, the revival of traditional experiences continues to define Kashmir's tourism appeal. In Gulmarg, the iconic sledge ride remains one of the most popular winter attractions. The downhill ride on handcrafted wooden sledges, expertly guided by local men dressed in traditional winter attire, offers visitors an authentic thrill powered purely by gravity, snow, and skill - without any artificial machinery.

Strategic Focus on Diverse Tourism

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration has placed special emphasis on reviving pilgrim tourism in Jammu, promoting adventure tourism in Kashmir, and encouraging eco-tourism in tribal and border areas to ensure balanced regional growth. Confidence-building measures, improved tourist facilitation, and better coordination with stakeholders have helped maintain tourist flow even during challenging periods.

Infrastructure Boost and Future Plans

A major boost to tourism and economic activity has come from railway connectivity to Kashmir, described by Sinha as a historic milestone. A full-fledged railway division has been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir, while expansion and modernisation work at the Jammu-Tawi railway station is underway. The government is also planning a major project focused on the sustainable development of emerging tourist destinations through public and private sector participation, aiming to create new tourism hubs while protecting the environment and generating local employment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)