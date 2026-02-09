UP Budget Session Begins With Tight Security, Traffic Curbs In Lucknow

UP Budget Session Kicks Off With Heightened Security

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday, with extensive security and traffic arrangements in place in Lucknow. The session, scheduled from February 9 to 20, marks the first legislative meeting of the year in the state.

In view of the proceedings, police forces along with the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed around the Assembly building to ensure smooth and secure functioning. Authorities have also implemented improved traffic management measures in the vicinity of the Assembly to minimise congestion and facilitate the movement of legislators and officials.

NDA Leaders Address Opposition Ahead of Session

Ahead of the session, the NDA legislature held a meeting on Sunday with all party MLAs to prepare for the proceedings. Speaking after the meeting, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "It will be a very good budget session. All the MLAs of the state are very enthusiastic. I express my sincere gratitude to all the MLAs."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged the opposition to raise issues constructively, saying, "If the opposition has any issue, they should definitely raise it and behave constructively. If they behave negatively, they will feel that they are playing the role of the opposition. And if they behave negatively, we will pray to God to give them good sense. The budget will be presented on the 11th."

NDA MLA Danish Ansari criticised the Opposition for lacking an agenda, stating, "The opposition has no agenda; they should tell whether a good education system has been implemented in UP under the Yogi government or not, they should tell whether the rule of law has been strengthened in UP or not. The Yogi government has fulfilled all the expectations of the common people. The Opposition is talking without any issues; they only know how to mislead the public, but the public will not fall into anyone's trap."

Session Schedule and Proceedings

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin today with a dedicated discussion window from 5 pm to 8 pm daily, which has been established to ensure all members have time to voice their opinions beyond the standard house time limit. The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. The session is expected to witness discussions on key issues, including the presentation of the state budget.

Speaker Satish Mahana expressed a broader goal to have the House sit for at least 30 days this year, encouraging the opposition to engage in debate rather than disruption. (ANI)

