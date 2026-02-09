Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Important Tips For Buying A New Car: Features To Check Before You Decide

2026-02-09 12:00:49
Buying a new car? Learn why safety features like ESP and engine immobilizer are essential. Read this guide to make your journey safer and your purchase regret-free.

If you're thinking about buying a new car, the question of which features are most important for you often comes up.

Nowadays, every new car comes with many high-tech features. But for first-time car buyers, this decision can be a bit tricky.

Terms like ESP, immobilizer, and ADAS might seem complex, but they are easy to understand. Let's find out which features you should look for first before buying a car.

ESP is vital for car safety. It activates during sudden braking or skids, working with ABS to control the car and maintain grip, which helps reduce accident risks.

Power steering makes driving easier and more comfortable. Electronic power steering makes the car feel very light and easy to handle, making long drives or driving in traffic easier.

Rear passenger safety is crucial. Headrests protect from impact, and three-point seat belts keep passengers secure, especially during collisions or sudden braking.

Engine immobilizer and central locking are key for security. Central locking secures all doors at once, while the immobilizer prevents unauthorized starts, reducing theft risk.

Heavy fog and rain are common in India. Fog lights help improve visibility in such conditions where regular headlights are not effective. This feature is often available aftermarket, but it's better to have it in a new car.

