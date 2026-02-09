Tata Steel To Sun TV Network-Top 10 Indian Stocks To Watch Today For Big Moves
Stocks to watch Today 9 February 2026:The stock market is opening today after being closed for two days. Amid the India-US interim trade agreement, many stocks might see some action in the opening market.
33% of JLR's volume is from America. In FY25, 86% of passenger vehicle revenue was from the US. Easing US trade barriers could improve both pricing and demand visibility.
Tata Steel reported a net profit of ₹2,730 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹295 crore last year. Strong volume growth offset weak steel prices. The share closed at ₹196.51 on Friday.
Tata Chemicals has invested ₹515 crore to set up a greenfield factory in Tamil Nadu. The factory in Valinokkam will produce IVSD and have a capacity of 210 kilo-tonnes per year.
38% of Bharat Forge's revenue comes from North America. Lower tariffs will reduce export costs and increase competitiveness. The share closed down 1.40% at ₹1,551.20 on Friday.
Kalyan Jewellers' Q3 net profit jumped 90% to ₹416.2 crore. Revenue rose 42% to ₹10,343 crore, while EBITDA grew 74.3% to ₹750 crore. The EBITDA margin is up to 7.3%.
18-20% of Samvardhan Motherson's income is from North America. Lower US tariffs could help the North American order pipeline. The share closed down 2.42% at 118.06 on Friday.
The US FDA has completed the inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-III in Patancheru, Telangana. The share closed up 1.13% at ₹1,195 on Friday and might see action today.
Sun TV's Q3 net profit was ₹324 crore, down 10.7%. Revenue increased by 4% to ₹862 crore. EBITDA fell 5.6% to ₹419.6 crore, with the EBITDA margin dropping to 48.7%.
IREDA has proposed a QIP to raise ₹2,994 crore. The government's stake will not decrease by more than 3.76%. The company's share closed down 0.95% at 128.69 on Friday.
Sonata Software's Q3 net profit is ₹104 crore, down 13.3% QoQ. Revenue is up 45.4% QoQ to ₹3,080 crore. EBIT is up 18.7% QoQ to ₹173.6 crore.
