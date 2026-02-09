Speeding Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured

Several people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini car allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle rider on the VIP Road in Kanpur, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station and further investigation is underway.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident.

"A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

