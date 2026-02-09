Share The Joy Of Ramadan With Canéza

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity, and cherishing the moments we share with loved ones. This season, Canéza invites you to celebrate the spirit of togetherness with fragrances that make thoughtful gifts for family and friends.

Gold exudes luxury and opulence, making it perfect for special celebrations, while Uomo offers a modern, confident scent for him, balancing strength with subtle sophistication. Perfect for gifting during iftar gatherings, family visits, or as a special treat to be enjoyed once the day's fast ends.

Priced from AED 185, Canéza fragrances are available at select stores across the UAE and online at, making them ideal for sharing the joy of Ramadan with the ones you love.