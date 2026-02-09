Only 10K Bitcoin Is Quantum-Vulnerable-Prime Target For Attack



Only about 10,230 BTC of 1.63 million BTC are in wallet addresses with publicly visible keys that could be vulnerable to a quantum attack.

Approximately 7,000 BTC are held in wallets with 100–1,000 BTC, and around 3,230 BTC reside in wallets with 1,000–10,000 BTC, equating to about $719.1 million at current prices.

The remaining 1.62 million BTC sit in wallets with fewer than 100 BTC, which would take a millennium to unlock even under highly optimistic quantum scenarios.

The vulnerability stems from theoretical quantum algorithms such as Shor's and Grover's, which could disrupt cryptographic primitives that underlie the network's security. Despite the theoretical risk, the analysis argues the core properties of the network-its supply cap and proof-of-work consensus-cannot be bypassed by quantum methods in the near term.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A leading digital asset in the crypto markets has drawn renewed attention to its resilience against emerging quantum threats. A CoinShares analysis argues the exposure risk is smaller than feared, with only a sliver of the approximately 1.63 million units in circulation sitting in wallets whose keys could be exposed by future quantum methods. The study breaks holdings down by size, noting roughly 7,000 units in wallets with 100–1,000 units, about 3,230 in wallets with 1,000–10,000, and the vast majority in wallets with fewer than 100 units. Even under optimistic quantum progress scenarios, the tail risk would appear manageable relative to the total supply.Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The quantum risk discussion sits amid broader crypto-market dynamics, including ongoing debates around security, scalability, and the fate of potential quantum-resistant upgrades in a landscape shaped by ETF flows and macro risk sentiment.

Why it matters

The CoinShares assessment shifts the optics on quantum risk from a panic-driven narrative to a more nuanced risk calculus. By quantifying the distribution of held BTC across wallet sizes, the researchers provide a snapshot of where the most significant exposure would lie in a hypothetical quantum-enabled attack. The concentration of vulnerable balances in a relatively small portion of addresses underscores that the majority of the supply would not present immediate practical risk, at least under current assumptions about quantum progress. This framing matters for investors and miners who have watched security narratives shape price and risk, sometimes amplifying fear even when the technical horizon remains uncertain.

Yet the debate is far from resolved. The study notes that the vulnerability does not erase two of Bitcoin 's foundational characteristics: the 21 million supply cap and the proof-of-work mechanism. Even proponents who acknowledge that quantum computers pose a real theoretical threat argue that these pillars are not easily undermined by progress in quantum computing. Still, the existence of any time-sensitive risk has reinvigorated calls within the community for proactive risk management, including the exploration of quantum-resistant cryptographic upgrades or hard-fork approaches that could, in theory, harden the network against future cryptanalytic breakthroughs.

Voices across the spectrum reflect the tension. Some prominent figures have suggested the risk is overstated and would not disrupt the network for decades, arguing that the scale and practicality of deploying a quantum attack remain distant. Others warn that the mere possibility of a breakthrough-combined with a large pool of dormant or illiquid addresses-could prompt a re-pricing of risk, especially if a credible upgrade or defense mechanism appears sooner than expected. The ongoing discussion also features technical proposals such as post-quantum signatures, which would aim to preserve security even in the presence of scalable quantum computing capabilities. The contrast between caution and urgency underscores a broader truth in crypto governance: security upgrades require consensus, timing, and credible technical pathways before any change is enacted.

The narrative has also intersected with public commentary from influential voices in the space. Some executives, researchers, and builders argue that quantum threats will be manageable through careful design choices and staggered improvement paths, while others emphasize that the stakes-an enduring, permissionless financial system-merit immediate action to strengthen resilience. Even within this debate, there is broad acknowledgment that any meaningful upgrade would need widespread community support, robust testing, and clear governance signals before being deployed on the mainnet.

Materially, the focus on Satoshi-era wallets-long-dormant UTXOs that sit in addresses created in the earliest days of the network-highlights the practical nuance of risk assessment. These wallets, while potentially more exposed in theory, represent a fraction of current on-chain activity and liquidity, and their exposure depends on how quickly quantum-capable adversaries could harvest, intercept, and exploit keys that have remained untouched for years. In short, the assessment emphasizes a risk that is real, but highly concentrated and highly contingent on the pace of quantum development and the readiness of the network to pivot to stronger cryptographic primitives if needed.

As the discussion matures, some observers argue that an upgrade pathway-potentially involving post-quantum signatures-could be a pragmatic compromise. Others warn that a rushed change could disrupt network stability or fragment user experience without delivering proportional security benefits. The balance between security and continuity remains delicate, and the outcome will likely hinge on further evidence about quantum advances, the practicality of proposed defenses, and the governance processes that govern protocol changes.



Signals on a quantum-resistant upgrade: any formal moves toward a hard fork or protocol change to deploy post-quantum cryptography.

Progress in quantum computing capabilities and qubit stability, including milestones beyond 105 qubits cited in recent demonstrations.

Adoption of post-quantum signatures or alternative cryptographic schemes by wallets and exchanges. Regulatory or governance steps within the Bitcoin community that influence how cryptographic upgrades are discussed and implemented.



CoinShares,“Quantum vulnerability in Bitcoin: a manageable risk” -

Cointelegraph,“quantum computing Bitcoin Adam Back Nic Carter debate” - class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="CoinTelegraph" href="" data-linkid="233844" data-shortcode="true">cointelegraph/news/quantum-computing-bitcoin-adam-back-nic-carter-debate

Dom Kwok on X, Capriole Investments,

What to watch nextSources & verificationQuantum risk debate reshapes Bitcoin security discourse

A CoinShares study on the quantum-vulnerability of the BTC network argues that the practical exposure is smaller than often portrayed. The researchers chart a detailed distribution of the circulating supply and compare it against a hypothetical, algorithmic threat posed by quantum computers. The analysis underscores that the vulnerability is not uniformly distributed across addresses; instead, it is concentrated in a subset of wallets that could be targeted by a quantum attack. The findings hinge on the idea that a relatively small portion-roughly 10,230 BTC out of 1.63 million in circulation-lives in addresses with publicly visible keys that could be compromised by quantum methods (CRYPTO: BTC).

The study goes further to quantify how the risk breaks down by wallet size. It estimates about 7,000 BTC sit in wallets with holdings between 100 and 1,000, and around 3,230 BTC are in wallets from 1,000 to 10,000. Taken together, these mid- to large-sized holdings amount to about $719.1 million at current market prices, a figure that could be perceived as a tradable exposure rather than an existential threat. By contrast, the remaining 1.62 million BTC are contained in wallets with fewer than 100 BTC each. Bendiksen notes that unlocking funds from those tiny wallets would take a millennium even under an aggressively optimistic trajectory for quantum progress, a point he uses to argue that the practical risk-to-reality ratio remains modest for now.

On the cryptographic core, the vulnerability hinges on two families of quantum algorithms: Shor's algorithm, which could potentially break elliptic-curve signatures used by the network, and Grover's algorithm, which could weaken the SHA-256-based hashing in some contexts. The CoinShares analyst stresses that even if such algorithms were to mature, they would not automatically alter the 21 million cap or bypass the proof-of-work mechanism that underpins Bitcoin's security model. Those foundational elements would still require a separate set of breakthroughs to be undermined, the argument goes, implying that the immediate threat is not about erasing the supply cap but about maintaining cryptographic resilience in the long arc of technological progress.

The discourse around quantum risk has fed a broader wave of bitcoin FUD in recent months, a reminder that concerns over cryptographic integrity remain a persistent theme in crypto markets. The vulnerability narrative focuses on unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs)-the actual chunks of coins tied to addresses that have not yet moved. Some of these UTXOs trace back to the Satoshi era, illustrating the long tail of holdings that could, in theory, become relevant if a quantum-ready defense mechanism is not in place. In practice, these exposed holdings are unevenly distributed across the market, and their liquidity is a key factor in any potential impact on price or security postures.

The debate within the community is far from settled. Some voices-cited by proponents of cautious risk management-argue that quantum threats are overblown and will not disrupt the network for decades. Others, including notable industry thinkers, warn that an upgrade is warranted now to bolster network security against a threat that could scale more quickly than anticipated. The space has witnessed a range of proposals, from adopting post-quantum signatures to pursuing a hard fork that could upgrade cryptographic primitives while preserving the network's core incentives. In essence, the discussion pits the desire for continuity against the need for stronger defenses in the face of uncertain, long-term risks.

Ultimately, the decision will hinge on credible progress in quantum computing, the viability of proposed cryptographic upgrades, and the consensus dynamics of the Bitcoin community. The balance between security and stability remains delicate, but the ongoing dialogue-fueled by data like CoinShares' analysis and reinforced by on-chain observations-helps anchor risk assessments in observed holdings rather than speculative fears. The outcome will shape how the network approaches cryptographic upgrades, governance, and the architecture that underpins one of the most significant digital-asset ecosystems in the world.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.