Watch: 10-Minute Fireworks Light Up Ras Al Khaimah For Chinese New Year

The fireworks were choreographed around Chinese motifs, with scenes symbolising prosperity and renewal, harmony between heaven and earth, and good fortune for the Year of the Horse

The Sunday night sky in Ras Al Khaimah lit up at 8pm as fireworks burst above Al Marjan Island, casting shimmering reflections across the water and framing the silhouette of the Al Marjan Integrated Wynn Resort.

The 10-minute display on February 8 marked the emirate's Chinese New Year celebration, drawing residents and visitors to the waterfront for an evening of colour, symbolism, and spectacle.

High-altitude cascades of light unfolded in layered sequences, creating the effect of glowing waterfalls and drifting clouds in the sky. Delicate colour trails fell in rhythmic patterns, building a visual display that blended movement and depth. The fireworks were choreographed around auspicious Chinese motifs, with scenes symbolising prosperity and renewal, harmony between heaven and earth, and good fortune for the Year of the Horse.

As the show reached its climax, brocade crown formations filled the sky, inspired by the traditional concept of“Golden Jade Full Hall”, a symbol of abundance, success, and prosperity. The finale combined vibrant colour palettes and cultural storytelling, making the night a shared celebration along the Ras Al Khaimah coastline.

Donald Bremner, chief executive of Marjan Lifestyle, said the occasion reflected values shared by both cultures, noting that the Chinese New Year represents community, optimism, and togetherness. He added that the celebration aligns with Ras Al Khaimah's broader vision of creating inclusive experiences that bring people together through culture and celebration.

The event also underscored Ras Al Khaimah's growing appeal as an international destination and its strengthening ties with the Chinese market. The emirate continues to position itself as a hub for cultural exchange alongside tourism and investment.

The fireworks display followed recent cultural initiatives highlighting the deepening relationship between China and Ras Al Khaimah. One such event was the Spring Festival, held on January 26, 2026, at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah as part of a UAE-wide celebration of Chinese culture and the historic Silk Road.

Together, these celebrations reflect Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to cultural diversity and global connectivity, reinforcing the emirate's role as a welcoming platform for international traditions and a setting to usher in the auspicious Year of the Horse.



