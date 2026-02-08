American Patrick Reed Clinches Title Of 29Th Qatar Masters Golf Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: American golfer Patrick Reed was crowned champion of the 29th edition of the Qatar Masters Golf Championship, which kicked off last Thursday and concluded today at Doha Golf Club, with the participation of 144 world-ranked professional players representing 44 countries.

The final day witnessed intense competition among the leading trio comprising American Patrick Reed, Scotland's Callum Hill, and Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen.

Reed secured the title with a total score of 16-under-par, while Callum Hill finished second at 14-under-par. Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen claimed third place with 13-under-par, tying with American Johannes Veerman.

Four players shared fifth place, namely Spain's Angel Ayora, Finland's Oliver Lindell, Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, and England's Dan Bradbury, each posting scores of 12-under-par.

Meanwhile, five players tied for ninth place: Italy's Gregorio De Leo, New Zealand's David Michaluzzi, France's Antoine Rozner, New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori, and South Africa's Jayden Schaper, all finishing at 11-under-par.

President of the Qatar Golf Federation, Hamad Abdullah Al Mannai, expressed his delight at the remarkable success of the championship, which featured an elite field of world-ranked professional golfers.

In press statements, Al Mannai said the high level of competition added a distinctive character to the tournament and significantly enhanced the level of challenge and excitement, reflecting the championship's standing as one of the key stops on the DP World Tour.

He noted that the tournament's continued success would not have been possible without the unlimited support of the Qatar Olympic Committee, praising its role in strengthening the championship's global stature and establishing it as a prominent sporting event that attracts top professional golfers from around the world.

Al Mannai affirmed that the widespread praise received from players and DP World Tour officials reflects the quality of organization and high level of professionalism demonstrated by the State of Qatar in hosting major international sporting events. He added that the championship not only showcased sporting competition, but also contributed to promoting sports tourism, spreading golf culture, and developing national talent.

The Qatar Golf Federation president also commended Patrick Reed's outstanding performance. Reed, ranked 25th in the world, claimed his fifth DP World Tour title with today's victory.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Qatar Golf Federation Fahad Nasser Al Nuaimi praised the championship's success, attributing it to the participation of a distinguished group of world-ranked professionals, as well as the strong spectator turnout throughout the tournament, particularly on the final day.

Al Nuaimi noted that the competition was intense among all players, aided by favorable weather conditions and the high-quality course at Doha Golf Club, which he said matches international standards. He added that Patrick Reed fully deserved the title, having led the standings since the opening day.

He also pointed out that the federation received widespread praise from the European Tour and professional players for the excellent condition of the Doha Golf Club course and the outstanding organisation of the championship.

In turn, Patrick Reed expressed his happiness at winning the Qatar Masters, noting that the competition was extremely strong until the final round. He said competing in a tournament of the Qatar Masters' caliber was far from easy given the presence of many of the world's top players, adding that he never lost confidence in his ability to secure victory due to his determination to claim first place.