Synthetic Ester Lubricants For Telecommunications Market To Hit USD 170.31 Million By 2035, Fueled By 5G Expansion And Rising Telecom Infrastructure Demand Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The synthetic ester lubricants for the telecommunications market is growing steadily as 5G rollout, expanding telecom towers, and high-density network equipment increase demand for advanced thermal and dielectric performance, with the U.S. market rising from USD 17.82 million in 2025 to USD 33.54 million by 2035.

Austin, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Synthetic Ester Lubricants for the Telecommunications Market

The market is developing due to rapid expansion of 5G networks, increased deployment of telecom towers and base stations, and rising demand for reliable thermal management in high-density equipment.









The U.S. synthetic ester lubricants for the telecommunications market size was valued at USD 17.82 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.54 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

The need for high-performance, thermally stable lubricants that improve equipment dependability and energy efficiency in telecom networks, as well as the expansion of 5G infrastructure and data center deployment, are driving growth in the U.S. Synthetic Ester Lubricants for Telecommunications Market.

5G Expansion and Data Center Growth is Propelling the Market Expansion Globally

The global synthetic ester lubricants for the telecommunications market is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of new network technologies such as 5G and the accelerating build-out of telecom infrastructure worldwide. The need for high-performance lubricants with exceptional oxidation resistance, dielectric strength, and thermal stability is growing as telecom companies build base stations, small cells, and edge computing facilities. These lubricants are necessary for cooling systems, power backup units (UPS and generators), and other crucial components that operate under high loads and increased temperatures. Additionally, the growth of data centers to support cloud services, IoT devices, and bandwidth-intensive applications enhances the need for synthetic ester formulations that sustain performance during continuous operation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Diester Lubricants dominated with 34.53% in 2025 due to their proven thermal stability, good lubricity, and compatibility with a wide range of telecom equipment. Complex Ester Lubricants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.62% from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing focus on higher-temperature operations, longer drain intervals, and improved oxidative stability.

By Application

Cooling Systems & Thermal Management dominated with 36.12% in 2025 and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.30% from 2026 to 2035. supported by rising heat loads from dense network equipment, 5G radios, and expanding data center operations.

By Equipment Type

Telecom Towers & Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) dominated with 34.23% in 2025 driven by large installed bases and continuous expansion of mobile network coverage. Data Centers & Network Switching Equipment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.32% from 2026 to 2035 due to the shift toward data centers and network switching equipment, as cloud computing, AI workloads, and high-speed data traffic place greater operational demands on centralized and edge network infrastructure.

By End-User

Telecom Network Operators dominated with 37.24% in 2025 as they are responsible for maintaining extensive networks of towers, base stations, and power backup systems. Data Center Operators is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.37% from 2026 to 2035 as digital transformation accelerates globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global Synthetic Ester Lubricants for the Telecommunications Market with 38.46% share in 2025, driven by rapid expansion of telecom infrastructure throughout China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Large-scale 5G rollouts, expanding mobile data demand, and increasing deployment of telecom towers and data centers are significant growth catalysts.

Due to its well-established telecom infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge technology, North America accounted for 26.24% of the global Synthetic Ester Lubricants for the Telecommunications Market in 2025. The region benefits from broad deployment of 5G networks, expansion of hyperscale and edge data centers, and increasing need for reliable thermal management and power backup systems.

Key Players:



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Fuchs SE

Sinopec Limited

Valvoline Inc.

AMSOIL Inc.

Phillips 66

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Repsol SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

ENEOS Corporation

NYCO S.A.

INEOS Group Savita Oil Technologies Limited

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, ExxonMobil fires up new lubricant and fuel units at its Singapore complex, expanding production capacity for higher‐value lubricant base stocks, including synthetic products, to meet customer demand in Asia Pacific.

In June 2025, Shell introduced Shell DLC Fluid S3, a specialized direct liquid cooling solution designed to meet demands of high‐performance computing and data center thermal management.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRODUCT TYPE REVENUE SHARE METRICS – helps you understand revenue distribution across synthetic ester lubricant types, highlighting demand concentration between polyol esters, complex esters, and diester formulations.

HIGH-TEMPERATURE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the average operating temperature tolerance of synthetic ester formulations, critical for telecom equipment reliability in high-load and extreme environments.

ADVANCED ESTER FORMULATION GROWTH RATE – helps you track the growth momentum of polyol and complex ester lubricants compared to conventional diester-based products, signaling formulation innovation trends.

THERMAL STABILITY DIFFERENTIATION INDEX – helps you identify which product formulations deliver superior thermal stability, supporting longer equipment life and reduced performance degradation.

FORMULATION-DRIVEN PERFORMANCE POSITIONING – helps you assess how formulation performance influences product positioning, pricing power, and adoption across telecom infrastructure applications. NEXT-GEN LUBRICANT TECHNOLOGY SHIFT INDICATOR – helps you uncover early signals of market transition toward higher-performance synthetic ester chemistries aligned with next-generation telecom systems.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)