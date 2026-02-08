Sensex, Nifty Open In Green Over More Clarity On India-US Trade Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian equity markets opened the week with gains on Monday amid more clarity on the India-US interim trade framework and improvements in domestic fundamentals and easing of geopolitical uncertainties.

As of 9.25 am, Sensex added 370 points, or 0.44 per cent, to reach 83,950, and Nifty gained 117 points, or 0.46 per cent to settle at 25,811.

Main broad-cap indices posted strong gains, as the Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.66 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 edged up 0.85 per cent.

All sectoral indices traded in the green. Most notable gainers were PSU bank, up 2.45 per cent and metals, up 1.56 per cent.

Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 25,550-25,600 zone, while resistance is anchored at 25,850–25,900 zone, market watchers said.

Analysts said the India–US trade pact has removed a key overhang, improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest.

The RBI's pause on repo rate change with a neutral stance, alongside benign inflation expectations for FY26 and a steady growth outlook, continues to reinforce macroeconomic stability, they added.

Easing concerns over a potential US–Iran conflict, robust domestic institutional inflows, a stabilising rupee and sustained traction in Budget-led capex themes are adding to the positive momentum.

Overall sentiment has turned constructive, with markets now focusing on the durability of FII inflows and early signs of a recovery in export-oriented sectors, market watchers said.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index added 1.17, and Shenzhen added 2.07 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 4.27 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 1.61 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 4.17 per cent.

The US markets ended in the green in the last trading session as Nasdaq gained 2.18 per cent. The S&P 500 added 1.97 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 2.47 per cent.

On February 6, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 1,951 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of equities worth Rs 1,265 crore.

-IANS

aar/na