Alleged Abuses At Senniaf Shelter In Tocumen: Public Prosecutor's Office Opens Investigation -
The Attorney General's Office reiterated its commitment to a serious, diligent, and transparent investigation, guaranteeing at all times respect for due process, as well as the protection of fundamental rights, especially those of vulnerable minors. The Public Prosecutor's Office also reported that the investigations will continue until all necessary lines of inquiry have been exhausted, in order to determine whether or not criminal conduct related to the care provided at this center occurred. This process is part of the institutional efforts to ensure the integrity, safety and well-being of children and adolescents in Panama, as well as to strengthen the supervision of comprehensive care centers under the custody of the State.
Inspection Uncovers Anomalies
The incident occurred after the congresswoman, along with other members of the Women's Commission, inspected the shelter and detected several irregularities, including the deterioration of the infrastructure, the lack of qualified personnel to adequately care for the people under protection, and the coexistence of children and adults within the same space, a situation which, she pointed out, does not meet adequate protection standards.
Brenes pictured above right, filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office against the director of the National Secretariat for Children and Families (Senniaf), Ana Fábrega, and other officials for dereliction of duty. Former Senniaf prevention chief César Pérez accompanied the congresswoman as a key witness to the reported events. According to the congresswoman, Pérez reported the events via email to various officials at Senniaf, and as a result, he was dismissed from his position citing 'lack of trust'.
