Venezuelan Juan Pablo Guanipa Who Was María Corina Machado's Number Two Was Released From Prison

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This release comes as part of a process of prisoner releases announced a month ago by the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the United States. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa, a close ally of María Corina Machado and one of the biggest critics of Chavismo, was released from prison on Sunday after more than eight months, his son Ramón Guanipa reported. “I am announcing that my father, Juan Pablo Guanipa, was released minutes ago. After more than eight months of unjust imprisonment and more than a year and a half apart, our whole family will be able to hug each other again soon,” Ramón Guanipa stated on X. Following this, he posted a video in which his father confirmed his release. “Today we are being released.

There is much to discuss regarding the present and future of Venezuela. Always with the truth at the forefront,” said Juan Pablo Guanipa. For his part, Machado celebrated the release of the former deputy from the opposition party Primero Justicia, whom he considered a“hero”. “My dear Juan Pablo, counting down the minutes until I can hug you! You are a hero and history will always recognize it. Freedom for all political prisoners!” he posted on his X account. This release comes as part of a process of prisoner releases announced a month ago by the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the United States. At least 391 political prisoners have been released in Venezuela since January 8, according to a count published Saturday by the largest opposition coalition, while the NGO Foro Penal counts 383.