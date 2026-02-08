Venezuelan Juan Pablo Guanipa Who Was María Corina Machado's Number Two Was Released From Prison

Venezuelan Juan Pablo Guanipa Who Was María Corina Machado's Number Two Was Released From Prison -
There is much to discuss regarding the present and future of Venezuela. Always with the truth at the forefront,” said Juan Pablo Guanipa. For his part, Machado celebrated the release of the former deputy from the opposition party Primero Justicia, whom he considered a“hero”. “My dear Juan Pablo, counting down the minutes until I can hug you! You are a hero and history will always recognize it. Freedom for all political prisoners!” he posted on his X account. This release comes as part of a process of prisoner releases announced a month ago by the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the United States. At least 391 political prisoners have been released in Venezuela since January 8, according to a count published Saturday by the largest opposition coalition, while the NGO Foro Penal counts 383.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment