DIFI Honoured With Global Recognition For Its Role In Strengthening Family Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An international award recognising those at the forefront of promoting, protecting, and strengthening the role of the family has been presented to Dr Sharifa Noaman al-Emadi, the executive director of Doha International Family Institute,(DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation.

She received the“Stand with the Family Award” from Family Watch International in recognition of her leadership and international advocacy efforts, and those of the DIFI, in placing the family at the heart of societal development, advocating for family-centred policies, and promoting family wellbeing and cohesion.

The award reflects the DIFI's leading national and international role in integrating scientific evidence into policymaking and advocacy concerning families, its success in forging collaborations that support families across the Arab-Islamic world, and its contribution to positioning Qatar as an exemplar of how governmental and non-governmental organisations can intertwine on the development of family policy.

It was presented to Dr al-Emadi during Family Watch International's 15th Global Family Policy Forum, held under the theme *Protecting Women and Children by Strengthening the Family in Phoenix, US.

The DIFI – which has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council – conducts family research, policy, outreach, and advocacy nationally, regionally, and globally, with the goal of being an international knowledge leader on issues facing the Arab family.

DIFI Qatar Foundation