Japan Highlights Growing Partnership With Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Energy co-operation remained a cornerstone of Japan-Qatar relations with the signing of a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement between Japan's JERA and QatarEnergy recently, securing 3mn tonnes of LNG annually for 27 years beginning in 2028 and giving fresh momentum to the bilateral partnership.

The landmark agreement was highlighted by Japanese ambassador Naoto Hisajima during a press briefing held at his residence in Doha recently, as the embassy of Japan in Doha marks the 66th birthday of Japan's emperor (National Day of Japan) at a reception Monday.

The envoy said that the LNG deal symbolised the strength, reliability, and long-term nature of ties between the two countries, highlighting Qatar's role as a key energy partner for Japan.

At the briefing, Hisajima outlined three major developments over the past year that he said best represented the growing bridge between Japan and Qatar.

Alongside the LNG agreement, these were the third Japan–Qatar Strategic Dialogue and co-operation showcased at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The third Japan–Qatar Strategic Dialogue was held in Doha on January 13 between Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Qatar's HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

The talks covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, reflecting what Hisajima described as Qatar's increasingly pivotal role on the regional and international stage.

He said that the dialogue underlined the two countries' positions as strategic partners and highlighted Japan's intention to continue its humanitarian and diplomatic engagement in the region, including through the nomination of an ambassador in charge of Gaza rebuilding.

According to Hisajima, close political co-ordination and open dialogue remain central to the relationship, particularly amid ongoing regional challenges.

The second major highlight was the long-term LNG agreement between JERA and QatarEnergy, which will secure a stable supply of Qatari LNG to Japan for nearly three decades.

The envoy said the agreement would“surely reinvigorate” bilateral ties, stressing that energy co-operation between the two nations goes beyond commercial transactions and is rooted in decades of trust and joint project development.

According to official trade figures, energy continues to dominate bilateral trade.

Statistics from Qatar's National Planning Office show that Qatar's exports to Japan reached QR24.4bn in 2024, making Japan Qatar's fourth-largest export partner.

The vast majority of these exports, QR22.6bn, comprised mineral fuels, oils, and natural gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's imports from Japan totalled QR6.7bn in 2024, positioning Japan as Qatar's fifth-largest import partner, with vehicles accounting for the largest share.

The third highlight cited by the ambassador was the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which attracted more than 25mn visitors over six months.

Hisajima said that the Qatar Pavilion stood out as a strong symbol of shared values, demonstrating that Japan and Qatar's visions for a sustainable and innovative future are closely aligned.

He noted that the pavilion welcomed several distinguished Qatari guests, further strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties.

Hisajima said this positive momentum is expected to accelerate in the coming years, with Japan set to host the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya later this year and the International Horticultural Expo in Yokohama in 2027.

He noted that these global events would later be followed by Doha, underscoring a sense of continuity and partnership in hosting major international platforms.

The envoy said that Japan and Qatar are exploring opportunities to deepen co-operation in areas such as infrastructure planning, system operation, and project management.

He said that Japan's involvement in Qatar's urban transport networks, airports, power generation, and water facilities reflects a broader partnership based on integrated expertise rather than isolated technologies, supporting Qatar's long-term goals for sustainable and resilient growth.

On regional peace and stability, Hisajima said that Japan and Qatar work closely through dialogue and multilateral diplomacy, including co-operation within the United Nations.

He emphasised Japan's respect for Qatar's role as a regional mediator and its support for peaceful conflict resolution based on international law and sovereignty.

The envoy cited the growing people-to-people exchanges, noting that Japan's visa waiver programme for Qatari nationals has led to a significant increase in travel.

Official figures show that 3,679 Qatari passport holders travelled to Japan in 2024, up from 3,239 in 2023 and just 334 in 2022, reflecting a strong post-pandemic rebound in tourism and exchanges.

On investment, Hisajima said both sides recently reiterated their strong economic partnership during a high-level visit, though no new joint investment funds or specific projects were announced.

He said that Japan continues to improve its investment environment, welcoming Qatar's long-term interest in the Japanese market and stressing the importance of stable, predictable co-operation built on mutual trust.

While defence and security co-operation remains at an early stage, Hisajima said that both countries are gradually expanding exchanges, beginning with education and potentially moving towards unit-level exchanges and equipment co-operation.

